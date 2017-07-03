Cher, Tina Turner, Whitney Houston & more featured in makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin documentary

Kevyn Aucoin and Cher (Ron Davis/ Getty Images)A bunch of music icons are set to be featured in a new documentary about the legendary celebrity makeup artist Kevyn Aucoin.

Cher, Tina Turner and the late Whitney Houston will all appear in KEVYN AUCOIN Beauty & the Beast in Me, which will premiere on Logo on Thursday, September 14.

The film includes Aucoin’s never-before-seen personal videos and audiotapes, as well as more recent celebrity interviews, which tell the story of his rise to fame and untimely death at age 40.

Other celebrities appearing in the film include …read more