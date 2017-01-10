Cher to Participate in Women’s March on Washington

MPI02/Bauer-Griffin/GC ImagesIf you take part in the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, you may find yourself marching next to Cher. The legendary singer and actress is one of the many celebrities who’ve confirmed their participation in the event, which takes place one day after the inauguration of Donald Trump.

March organizers have announced that Cher, Katy Perry, Amy Schumer, Scarlett Johansson, Debra Messing, Julianne Moore, Olivia Wilde, Uzo Aduba, Padma Laksmi, Patricia Arquette and many others will all take part in the event, while America Ferrera will serve as chair of what's being called the "Artist