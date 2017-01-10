Cher to Participate in Women’s March on Washington

MPI02/Bauer-Griffin/GC ImagesIf you take part in the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, you may find yourself marching next to Cher. The legendary singer and actress is one of the many celebrities who’ve confirmed their participation in the event, which takes place one day after the inauguration of Donald Trump.

March organizers have announced that Cher, Katy Perry, Amy Schumer, Scarlett Johansson, Debra Messing, Julianne Moore, Olivia Wilde, Uzo Aduba, Padma Laksmi, Patricia Arquette and many others will all take part in the event, while America Ferrera will serve as chair of what’s being called the “Artist …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462