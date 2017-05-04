Cher to perform, receive ICON Award at 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Dick Clark ProductionsLast year, Celine Dion received it. This year, another diva who’s had tremendous success in Las Vegas will receive the ICON trophy at the Billboard Music Awards: Cher.

The entertainer will receive the honor for her many accomplishments, including scoring #1 hits on at least one Billboard chart in every decade from the 1960s through the 2010s. In addition to appearing at the show to pick up her trophy, Cher will also perform her smash hit “Believe,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for four weeks.

In a statement, Cher said, "I'm honored to receive the