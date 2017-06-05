Cher’s goodbye to her “musical genius” ex-husband: “He was a…loving man, and a mystery to all of us”

Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Cher‘s been married and divorced twice, and now both of her former husbands are gone: Sonny Bono died in 1998 and, this past weekend, she attended the funeral of her second husband, rock legend Gregg Allman, in Macon, Georgia. She captured the experience in a series of heartfelt tweets.

Cher married Allman in 1975, four days after her divorce from Sonny was finalized. She filed for divorce from Gregg nine days later due to his substance abuse, but they quickly reconciled. Their son, Elijah Blue, was born in 1976, but they eventually …read more