Chicago and Doobie Brothers Teaming Up for North American Co-Headlining Trek

David M. Earnisse; Andrew MacphersonChicago and The Doobie Brothers will be rockin’ down the highway together later this year.

The two veteran bands have lined up a North American co-headlining tour that kicks off June 7 in Concord, California, and is mapped out through a July 30 show in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

A total of more than 30 dates have been announced, tickets will go on sale soon. The two groups are no strangers to each other, having previously toured together a number of times, most recently in 2012.

