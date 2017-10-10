Chicago announces 2018 Las Vegas residency; will donate money to city’s mass shooting victims

Credit: David M. EarnisseIt’s the Windy City meets Sin City, as Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Chicago have announced plans to play a nine-show Las Vegas residency at The Venetian Theatre.

The residency runs from February 7 through February 24, and the band will donate $1 from every ticket sold for the engagement to the Las Vegas Victims Fund. The Fund provides aid to the victims of the recent mass shooting in the city and their families.

Tickets for the Vegas shows will go on sale to the general public on …read more


