Chicago documentary hits DVD next month

David M. EarnisseChicago, one of the most successful bands in pop music history, is the subject of a documentary available on DVD October 13th.

Now More Than Ever: The History of Chicago covers the 50-year career of the group that named itself after the Windy City and has endured from its beginnings as a politically-oriented jazz-rock fusion outfit to its more recent pop-ballad mode.

Directed by Peter Pardini, Now More Than Ever features interviews from Chicago members past and present, as well as behind-the-scenes footage. The DVD can be pre-ordered at MVDshop.com or via


