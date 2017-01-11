Chicago School Shutters After 800 Kids, 50 Staff Ill with Suspected Norovirus

iStock/Thinkstock(ST. CHARLES, Ill.) — A Chicago high school shut down for a second day Wednesday after a suspected outbreak of norovirus sickened some 800 students and 50 staff, school officials said.

“While a clinical determination has yet to be made about the stomach virus that is going around, the symptoms are similar to norovirus, so, we are following the procedures regarding norovirus,” St. Charles District 303 said in a statement. “We are now working to assist the Illinois Department of Public Health in their efforts to more clearly identify this virus.”

The St. Charles East High School is home to about 2,500