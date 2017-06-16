Chicago’s Lamm & Pankow inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame, are “looking forward to the next 50 years”

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of FameTwo years ago, they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and Thursday night in New York City, Chicago members Robert Lamm and James Pankow were each inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Chicago’s celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, but Lamm told reporters they’re not ready to call it quits.

“At a certain point in your career, you start getting these lifetime achievement awards, [and] you think maybe it’s the universe telling you you need to stop,” Lamm laughed. “But in spite of …read more