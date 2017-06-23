Child battling rare brain cancer becomes honorary cop for a day

WPVI-TV(EVESHAM, N.J.) — The newest member of the Evesham Police Department was sworn in on Thursday, and the rest of the force couldn’t help but smile.

Four-year-old Chase Gilchrist has been battling a rare brain cancer and it was his dream to get to be a cop for the day, his family told ABC station WPVI-TV.

Officers in Evesham, New Jersey, helped make it happen, making Gilchrist an honorary member on Thursday.

WPVI reported that the boy’s day started with a ride in a police car, where he got his own uniform and ID.

