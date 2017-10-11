Childhood and teenage obesity is on the rise worldwide

Getty Images (NEW YORK) — The number of obese children and teenagers worldwide is ten times higher than it was four decades ago, according to research from the World Health Organization and Imperial College London published in The Lancet. In addition, 213 million boys and girls were overweight but not obese last year according to the study, which looked at data from 200 countries.

In real numbers, 124 million young people ages 5 to 19 were obese in 2016 compared to 11 million in 1975, the study showed. Researchers analyzed data from 2,416 population-based studies that measured the height and weight …read more