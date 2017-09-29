Childhood cancer survivor returns to hospital as nurse more than 20 years later

Courtesy Montana Brown(ATLANTA) — This week, Montana Brown started working as a staff nurse in Atlanta, Georgia.

It was a dream finally realized for the 24-year-old, two-time childhood cancer survivor from Atlanta.

Brown is not just any new nurse at the AFLAC Cancer Center though, she’s also a former patient there.

When she was 2 years old, Brown was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare type of childhood cancer of the connective tissue. She underwent chemotherapy for a year at the AFLAC Cancer Center. All the while, she said, her parents tried to help her have a normal life, watching movies while she was …read more