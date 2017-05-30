Childhood obesity treatment as effective for parents without the child, study finds

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — In the struggle against childhood obesity, doctors and parents have tried to engage and motivate kids to stay healthy. But a new study finds that programs aimed at parents — without the kids — may be just as effective a tool as therapies that include the whole family.

Childhood obesity is an epidemic affecting one in three American kids who can expect to face severe consequences for life expectancy and quality as they become adults.

Parents play the most significant role in establishing healthy environments and habits, so experts have welcomed them into treatment sessions with their children. This …read more