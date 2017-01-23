Children Across the Country Spread Happiness with ‘The Great Kindness Challenge’

Kids for Peace(NEW YORK) — The founders of the “Great Kindness Challenge,” a grassroots campaign aimed at spreading goodwill and happiness in schools across the country, appeared on Good Morning America Monday to share the work they are doing to make the world a better place.

Jill McManigal, 52, from Carlsbad, California, said that she originally started the Great Kindness Challenge in her backyard with her children, who were only seven and four years old at the time, and their neighborhood friends. Together, the group formed what became “Kids for Peace,” an international non-profit that spearheaded the Great Kindness Challenge, a …read more