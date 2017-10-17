Children who play football may take more hits to the head than originally thought, study finds

ABCNews.com(NEW YORK) — A new study has found that children who play youth football may take more high-magnitude hits to the head than originally thought.

Researchers at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University (Virginia Tech) mounted censors on young football players’ helmets during 25 to 30 practices and seven games, and found that many players experienced high-magnitude head impacts, defined as impacts greater than 40 times the force of gravity.

Researchers found that of the 7,590 head impacts that were recorded, 8 percent were considered high-magnitude head impacts.

The study, which looked at 45 football players ages 9 through 12, found that high-magnitude …read more