Children’s Hospital LA received ‘several hundred calls’ after Jimmy Kimmel plea

ABC/Tyler Golden(LOS ANGELES) — In an emotional monologue on Monday night, Jimmy Kimmel revealed his son, William, was born with a heart defect that required open-heart surgery three days after his birth with additional procedures to come.

“It’s a terrifying thing” Kimmel told the audience, becoming emotional while recounting the ordeal. Towards the end of his 13-minute monologue, he thanked the staff at Children’s Hospital in Los Angeles for saving his baby’s life and urged viewers to donate to their cause.

