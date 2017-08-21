Chilean courts ease strict abortion laws in the nation

Wavebreak Media/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — BBC News reports Chilean constitutional court have approved a bill that would lessen regulations when it comes to abortions, a ruling that goes against a total ban.

The court ruled that abortion is justified in three cases: if the mother’s life is at risk, if they fetus is not expected to survive pregnancy, if a woman was impregnated after rape.

According to BBC News, Chile had been one of seven Roman Catholic nations that ruled against abortion in any circumstance.

Judges ruled 6-4 in favor of easing on abortion laws, a welcome result for a number of groups …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462