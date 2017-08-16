Cholera in Yemen: What you need to know

gelmold/iStock/Thinkstock(ATLANTA) — Cholera has infected half a million people in the Middle Eastern nation of Yemen so far this year, according to a statement released this week by the World Health Organization — and

an estimated 2,000 of those people have already died from it. Health officials say 5,000 people in this country continue to become infected each day.

Below are answers provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to some of the more common questions about this ancient but nonetheless devastating disease.

What is cholera?

Cholera is an illness caused by the bacterium known as Vibrio cholerae. The infection can …read more