Chris Hillman readies new album with Tom Petty at the helm

Chris Hillman is teaming up with Tom Petty and some special guests for his first studio album in over a decade.

The founding member of seminal folk/country-rock band the Byrds will issue Bidin’ My Time on September 22. Produced by Petty, the album features appearances by Hillman’s former Byrds mates David Crosby and Roger McGuinn, and three members of Petty’s Heartbreakers: guitarist Mike Campbell, keyboardist Benmont Tench and drummer Steve Ferrone.

In addition to Hillman originals, the album includes a number of significant cover tunes, including Hillman’s reworking of “The Bells of Rhymney,” co-written by folk icon Pete Seeger and recorded …read more