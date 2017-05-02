Chris Pratt says Fleetwood Mac classic among his favorites from “Guardians of the Galaxy” Vol. 2 soundtrack

Hollywood RecordsThe soundtrack to the new Marvel super-hero flick sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, has rocketed to #8 on the Billboard 200 after moving 34,000 equivalent album units during its first week of release. The album, titled Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2, is made up mostly of hit 1970s tunes by such artists as Fleetwood Mac, Cat Stevens, George Harrison, Electric Light Orchestra, Glen Campbell and Sweet.

Speaking with ABC Radio’s Good Morning America After Hours, Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt talked about some of his favorite tunes …read more