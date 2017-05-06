Chrissy Teigen admits to getting liposuction on her armpits

iStock/Thinkstock(LOS ANGELES) — Chrissy Teigen recently broached the topic of plastic surgery with a group of journalists, and on Friday, she took to Twitter to set the record straight about what she’s actually had done.

Teigen, who recently launched a palette with BECCA Cosmetics, confirmed that she’s had liposuction on her armpits.

In an interview published by Refinery 29, the model called the procedure the “dumbest, stupidest thing I’ve ever done,” but noted that she felt more confident afterward.

She also said that she’d do it again.

“No regrets except it clearly came back,” she tweeted Friday. “[But] you think I’d have this a– …read more