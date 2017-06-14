Christine McVie confirms 2018 Fleetwood Mac world tour

Danny ClinchFleetwood Mac‘s only announced concerts for 2017 are their appearances at The Classic West and The Classic East festivals, but 2018 will bring a full-fledged Mac attack.

Keyboardist and vocalist Christine McVie confirmed to the BBC’s The One show that the entire band will hit the road in 2018. “We’re gonna start rehearsing in March next year and the tour is around June,” she revealed. “It’ll be global.”

The last time Fleetwood Mac went on the road was for the On with the Show Tour, which began in September 2014 and …read more