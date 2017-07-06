Christine McVie looking forward to “psychedelic” Classic East/West festival shows; Says next Mac tour may be John McVie’s last

Danny ClinchChristine McVie is currently on the road with longtime Fleetwood Mac cohort Lindsey Buckingham in support of their recent duet album — and even though that album features every Mac member but Stevie Nicks, Christine says there are no hard feelings. As McVie tells the Toronto Sun, “We definitely have her blessing. I saw her in L.A. recently. We had dinner.”
McVie and Lindsey will rejoin the band for its upcoming appearances at Classic East and Classic West, two-day stadium festivals taking place July 15 and 16 in Los Angeles and July 29 and 30 …read more