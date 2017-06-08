Christopher Cross to perform on Train’s 2018 Sail Across the Sun cruise

Courtesy of SixthmanCome next March, Christopher Cross will be sailing away with Train on the fifth installment of the pop-rock group’s annual Sail Across the Sun fan cruise. The seagoing music fest embarks from New Orleans on March 7 and will visit Cozumel, Mexico, before returning to port on March 11.

The eclectic lineup of artists that also will perform on the cruise includes Lisa Loeb, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experince, Robert Randolph & the Family Band, MAGIC!, Gym Class Heroes, and the Yacht Rock Revue. Comic actor Nick Swardson will host the festivities.

