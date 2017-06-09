Chuck B. Great: Late rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Chuck Berry’s final studio album released today

DualtoneHail, hail Chuck Berry! The rock ‘n’ roll legend’s final album, Chuck, hit stores today, less than three months after he passed away at the age of 90.

Berry produced the album and wrote eight of its 10 tracks. He recorded it in his native St. Louis with members of his longtime backing band, including his son Charles Berry Jr. on guitar and his daughter Ingrid on vocals and harmonica. Chuck also features guest contributions from roots-rock singer Nathaniel Rateliff, Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello and acclaimed blues-rock guitarist Gary Clark Jr.

