Chuck Berry’s new single “Lady B. Goode” is a “spiritual sequel” to “Johnny B. Goode”

Credit: Danny ClinchA third single has been released from Chuck Berry‘s upcoming album Chuck. Called “Lady B. Goode,” which is described as “a spiritual sequel” to the late rock ‘n’ roll pioneer’s signature 1958 song, “Johnny B. Goode.”

The tune, which you can listen to at Berry’s official VEVO YouTube channel, tells the story of the Johnny character’s devoted paramour.

“It was down in Louisiana, right there in New Orleans/ Back there in the ’60s was a little teen queen,” sings Chuck. “Fell then a lassie in love …read more