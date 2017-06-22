Chuck Berry’s son says his dad gave approval to everything on his just-released final album, “Chuck”

DualtoneChuck Berry, who died in March at age 90, released his final studio album, Chuck, earlier this month. The rock ‘n’ roll pioneer’s son Charles Berry Jr., who contributed some guitar work to the new record, reveals that his dad “heard everything” on the album and gave the project his OK prior to his death.

"He had final approval on everything," Berry Jr. tells ABC Radio, adding that even when his dad was ailing, he still was able to convey how he felt about a track through his reactions. "His toes [would be] tapping and