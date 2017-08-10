Cincinnati Zoo uses dating site-like program to ‘hook up’ animals, director says

ZooBorns / Barcroft Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images(CINCINNATI) — The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden is taking a modern approach to finding the perfect mate for the animals under its care.

The zookeepers have gotten matchmaking down to a science using a system that zoo director Thane Maynard described as an animal version of a popular dating site.

“It’s carefully decided — a little like Match.com — who’s going to hook up with whom,” Maynard told ABC Cincinnati affiliate WCPO.

The breeding program — the Species Survival Program — is an international effort managing more than 450 different species, Maynard said.

As …read more