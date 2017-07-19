Classic songs by Queen, Journey & Bon Jovi featured on upcoming “NOW Tailgate Anthems” compilation

Legacy RecordingsA new hits compilation from the NOW That’s What I Call Music! series featuring songs tailor-made for the soundtrack to your next pre-event parking-lot party will be released on August 4. NOW Tailgate Anthems is an 18-track collection that includes such memorable classic-rock tunes as Queen‘s “Will We Rock You,” Journey‘s “Don’t Stop Believin'” and Bon Jovi‘s “Livin’ on a Prayer.”

Among the other anthems by veteran rockers appearing on the album are a live version of KISS‘ “Rock & Roll All Nite,” as well as Survivor‘s “Eye of the Tiger” and Europe‘s “The Final …read more