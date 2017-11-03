Clive Davis offers a nostalgic walk down memory lane in new doc “The Soundtrack of Our Lives”

Courtesy of IM GlobalIn 2013, music legend Clive Davis released his all-encompassing memoir, The Soundtrack of My Life, which recounted his extraordinary five-decade career in the music business. Now, four years later, Davis offers a film version of some of his life achievements in the newly released Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives.

In the new doc, now playing on Apple Music, some of the legendary artists Davis cultivated speak on their relationship with the icon, and how he influenced their career.

“In seeing this film, in seeing [Paul] Simon separately and [Art] Garfunkel …read more