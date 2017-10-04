Clive Davis remembers life with Whitney Houston: “Nobody prevails in this lethal battle involving drugs”

Kevin Winter/WireImageLegendary record company executive Clive Davis is the subject of the documentary Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives, which hit Apple Music on Tuesday.

The movie is a deep look into the 85-year-old’s work with dozens of legendary artists from Aretha Franklin, Billy Joel, Bruce Springsteen and Aerosmith to Barry Manilow, Earth Wind & Fire and Alicia Keys, among many others.

But it’s his relationship with the late Whitney Houston that is perhaps most celebrated. Davis signed Whitney to his Arista label in 1983.

Davis said he wasn’t very involved in the private lives of his artists, except for Whitney.

