Closing your bedroom door at night could save your life in a fire

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Fire safety experts are urging people to close their bedroom doors before they go to sleep, saying the simple task can potentially save lives in the event of a fire.

“When you can’t get out, the most important thing you can do, close that door between you and the fire,” Stephen Kerber, the director of the UL’s Firefighter Safety Research Institute (UL FSRI), told ABC News, adding that the simple act “could save your life.”

Alexis King told ABC News that she survived a house fire in Corpus Christi, Texas, that killed her parents and brother when she was …read more