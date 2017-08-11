Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Fleetwood Mac’s first concert, Mick Fleetwood talks new band history book

Genesis PublicationsThis Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of Fleetwood Mac‘s first concert, at the Windsor Jazz & Blues Festival in London. The band’s original lineup was led by singer/guitarist Peter Green and also featured drummer Mick Fleetwood. Photos from the historic gig are featured in Love that Burns — A Chronicle of Fleetwood Mac: Volume 1, 1967-1974, a limited-edition book written by Fleetwood that will be published September 19.

Mick tells ABC Radio that the main focus of his book is Green, whose guitar playing and heartfelt songs helped catapulted the band to fame in the U.K.

