Colorado vet serenades puppy before surgery

Fox Hollow Animal Hospital(NEW YORK) — Footage of a veterinarian singing to his furry patient is capturing the hearts of animal lovers across the internet.

On April 27, Dr. Ross Henderson was recorded serenading Ruby the golden retriever at Fox Animal Hospital in Lakewood, Colorado. The video, which was shared on the hospital Facebook page, has been viewed more than 260,000 times.

“Dogs spend 99 percent of their time at home and when they come into the hospital, we try to give them as pleasant an experience as possible,” Henderson told ABC News. “I think that’s why attention and music, those two …read more