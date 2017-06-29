Colored-vinyl versions of David Bowie’s “Labyrinth” soundtrack to be released in August

UMeThe long-out-of-print soundtrack to the 1986 fantasy film Labyrinth, which starred David Bowie and features five songs written by the late rock legend, was reissued on vinyl in May, and now a limited-edition colored-vinyl version of the record is set to be released. The album will be available in green- and lavender-vinyl editions on August 4 exclusively at the UDiscoverMusic website.

Only 1500 copies of each colored-vinyl edition of the Labyrinth soundtrack will be sold worldwide; they are available for pre-order now at UDiscoverMusic.com. In addition, a second pressing of the 120-gram black-vinyl …read more