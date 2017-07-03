Come around here once more: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers add second Hollywood Bowl show to end of tour

Credit: Joel BernsteinA few days ago, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers announced that the final show of their 40th anniversary tour would be held September 21 at the famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles; however, there’s been a slight change of plans. Since that concert quickly sold out, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have added a second show at the venue, on September 22, due to overwhelming demand.

Tickets for the tour-finale show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. PT. As …read more