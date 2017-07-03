Come around here once more: Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers add second Hollywood Bowl show to end of tour

Credit: Joel BernsteinA few days ago, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers announced that the final show of their 40th anniversary tour would be held September 21 at the famous Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles; however, there’s been a slight change of plans. Since that concert quickly sold out, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have added a second show at the venue, on September 22, due to overwhelming demand.

Tickets for the tour-finale show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. PT. As …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462