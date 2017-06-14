Come Sail Away! Styx, America among stars who’ll perform on ’70s Rock & Romance Cruise in 2018

Courtesy of StarVista LiveStyx, America and ex-Doobie Brothers singer Michael McDonald are part of the lineup of the second annual ’70s Rock & Romance Cruise, which takes place March 3 to March 8, 2018. Other well-known artists who will perform during the seagoing vacation experience include War, The Guess Who, Air Supply, B.J. Thomas, Atlanta Rhythm Section, Badfinger Featuring Joey Molland and Poco.

The music-filled cruise will set sail from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and will make stops in Jamaica and Grand Cayman Island before returning to port.

“I am truly excited to bring Styx music to …read more