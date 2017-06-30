Come Together: Paul McCartney settles copyright lawsuit he launched against Sony/ATV

Mary McCartney/MPL CommunicationsPaul McCartney has settled a lawsuit he filed in January against Sony/ATV, in an attempt reclaim the copyrights to a bunch of Beatles songs he wrote or co-wrote that are owned by the publishing company.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, McCartney attorney Michael Jacobs sent a letter to U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos announcing that the rock legend and Sony/ATV had entered into “a confidential settlement agreement” and requested that the action be dismissed “without prejudice.”

While specific details of the settlement are unclear, an order issued by the court states that if …read more