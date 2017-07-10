Comic book based on “Yellow Submarine” to celebrate 50th anniversary of animated Beatles film in 2018

Capitol/Apple Corps Ltd.Beatles fans will be treated to a return trip to Pepperland next year, as a new comic book based on the 1968 animated Fab Four film Yellow Submarine is scheduled to be published in conjunction with the movie’s 50th anniversary. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the graphic adaptation, titled The Beatles: Yellow Submarine, will be written and illustrated by newly hired MAD magazine executive editor Bill Morrison and will be issued by Titan Comics.

