Commemorative plaques honoring Bowie, Beatles members and others being unveiled in the UK for 2017 BBC Music Day

Courtesy of BBCThe 2017 edition of BBC Music Day, organized annually by the U.K. broadcasting company, takes place today, June 15. In conjunction with this year’s celebration, 47 new commemorative blue plaques are being unveiled honoring a variety of U.K. musicians and venues.

Among the famous music artists who are being acknowledged with plaques are David Bowie, John Lennon and Paul McCartney, Led Zeppelin, Who bassist John Entwistle, founding Pink Floyd frontman Syd Barrett, and Small Faces and Humble Pie singer Steve Marriott.

