Company to Release Genetically Modified, ‘Nonbrowning’ Apples

iStock/Thinkstock(SUMMERLAND, British Columbia) — Genetically modified apples that its maker claims are “nonbrowning” will soon be available to customers in the U.S.

The Golden Delicious apples, sold under the brand Arctic, are scheduled to arrive in a select number of grocery stores in the Midwest in February. In order to produce the nonbrowning effect, Okanagan Specialty Fruits, the Canada-based company behind the apples, eliminated the gene that contains the oxidizing enzyme that turns apples brown when they are cut open.

The company said the process, which it says will prevent the apple from browning for up to three weeks, avoids the anti-browning …read more


