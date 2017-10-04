Concert celebrating John Lennon’s 77th birthday taking place Saturday in Geneva, NY

ABC Photo Archives/ABC via Getty ImagesHad he lived, John Lennon would have turned 77 this Monday, October 9, and in honor of the late Beatles legend’s birthday, a special concert featuring a variety of musicians will be held on Saturday, October 7, at the Smith Opera House in Geneva, New York.

The show, dubbed Lennon 77, will include performances by one-time Lennon session guitarist Earl Slick, founding Animals guitarist Hilton Valentine and one-time Ringo Starr producer Mark Hudson.

The lineup also features a number of local musical acts, including the Fab Four tribute band Magical Mystery Tour.


