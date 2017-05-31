Concert film capturing David Gilmour’s 2016 Pompeii performances coming to theaters this fall

Courtesy of Trafalger ReleasingA new concert film documenting David Gilmour‘s historic return to Pompeii, Italy, last summer will be screened for one night only in more than 2000 theaters across the globe on September 13.

David Gilmour Live at Pompeii captures performances from two shows that the ex-Pink Floyd singer/guitarist played at the 2,000-year-old Pompeii Amphitheatre on July 7 and 8, 2016. Those shows took place nearly 45 years after his old band was filmed performing at the site for the classic 1972 movie Pink Floyd Live at Pompeii.

Gilmour’s shows were …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462