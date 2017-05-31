Concert film capturing David Gilmour’s 2016 Pompeii performances coming to theaters this fall

Courtesy of Trafalger ReleasingA new concert film documenting David Gilmour‘s historic return to Pompeii, Italy, last summer will be screened for one night only in more than 2000 theaters across the globe on September 13.

David Gilmour Live at Pompeii captures performances from two shows that the ex-Pink Floyd singer/guitarist played at the 2,000-year-old Pompeii Amphitheatre on July 7 and 8, 2016. Those shows took place nearly 45 years after his old band was filmed performing at the site for the classic 1972 movie Pink Floyd Live at Pompeii.

Gilmour’s shows were …read more