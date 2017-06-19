Connecticut educator using his ALS diagnosis to teach students about life

Courtesy Greenwich Country Day School(NEW YORK) — The head of an elementary school in Connecticut is inspiring students with his optimism and honesty as he continues to work despite being diagnosed with Asymotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) nearly 11 months ago.

“I have the best job in the world,” Andrew Niblock, the head of the Greenwich Country Day School’s lower school, told ABC News’ Lara Spencer. “There might be somebody out there who gets more hugs than I do, during their work day, but I’d like to meet them.”

“I get to greet 417 smiling, skipping, laughing, children every day,” Niblock added. “It …read more


