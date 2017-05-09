Connecticut issues warning to parents about dangers of misusing antihistamines

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Parents and caregivers in Connecticut this month are being warned about the dangers of administering antihistamines such as Benadryl to children in order to get them to calm down or go to sleep.

Dr. Kirsten Bechtel, an associate professor of pediatrics and of emergency medicine at the Yale School of Medicine and cofounder of the state’s Child Fatality Review Panel, said a “watershed” had sparked the public health alert.

According to the panel, “there have been at least four deaths in Connecticut of infants and toddlers over the past year due to toxicity from Benadryl or other antihistamines like …read more


