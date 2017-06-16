“Consumer Reports”: Liquid laundry detergent packets pose risk for people with dementia

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Popular liquid laundry detergent packets, sometimes referred to as “pods,” may pose a “lethal risk” for adults with dementia, who may mistake the highly concentrated detergent packets for food, according to Consumer Reports.

The group obtained statistics from the Consumer Product Safety Commission after filing a Freedom of Information Act. The data showed that there have been eight deaths related to ingesting the liquid laundry detergent packets in the U.S. between 2012 and early 2017. Of those deaths, six were adults with dementia and two were young children.

“Caregivers and children of seniors should be aware that ingestion of …read more