“Consumer Reports” releases top picks for sunscreens

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Consumer Reports released their list of top sunscreens Thursday, just in time to keep your skin safe all summer long.

The organization’s top pick is the La Roche Posay Anthelios Melt-In Sunscreen Milk SPF 60, which retails for $36. The group’s second pick is the Trader Joe’s brand Spray SPF 50+ which costs $6. Finally, Consumer Report’s third choice is the Equate Sport Lotion SPF 50, which retails for $5.

Trisha Calvo, the deputy editor of health and food for Consumer Reports told ABC News that when it comes to sunscreen, “There’s really no correlation between price and performance.”

