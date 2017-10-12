Contents of Berry Gordy’s “Motown Mansion” up for auction

Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty ImagesYou can own a piece of Motown history, if you’ve got the cash.

The contents of Motown Records founder Berry Gordy‘s Detroit mansion — known as “The Motown Mansion” — are going up for auction, beginning on Thursday and running through Saturday, according to Rolling Stone.

Noteworthy items on the block include a vintage 1968 Diana Ross & the Supremes concert program, as well as a 1927 Steinway & Sons grand piano — played by the likes of Smokey Robinson. Starting bids will range from $50-$10,000.

The legendary songwriter and record producer …read more