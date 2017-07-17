Copy of John Lennon’s Double Fantasy that he autographed for his murderer being sold for $1.5 million

Courtesy of MomentsinTime.comA morbid-yet-historic piece of John Lennon memorabilia — a copy of his 1980 album Double Fantasy that he autographed for his murderer, Mark David Chapman, five hours before Chapman shot the Beatles legend to death — is being sold via the Moments in Time autograph dealer.

Moments in Time president Gary Zimet tells ABC Radio that the asking price for the LP, which was found by a lifelong Lennon fan in a flower planter outside of the Dakota building not long after John was killed, is $1.5 million.

Double Fantasy‘s cover features a photo …read more