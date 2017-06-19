Country star Vince Gill “beyond flattered” to be performing with the Eagles at next month’s The Classic shows

Courtesy of The ClassicVeteran country star Vince Gill says he’s absolutely soaring after being chosen by the Eagles to help fill in for the late Glenn Frey at the band’s upcoming shows at The Classic West and Classic East festivals next month.

Gill tells Rolling Stone Country that he’s “beyond flattered that of all the people who play and sing music,” the group’s surviving members picked him.

Having said that, Gill maintains, “I feel like I’m a great fit. The things I can do and the gifts I’ve …read more


